The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they look to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a game versus the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. This contest has an over/under of 48.5 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Eagles can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Bills. The recent betting trends and insights for the Bills can be found below before they face the Eagles.

Bills vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Bills vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Buffalo has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

There have been three Buffalo games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Philadelphia has gone 6-2-2 ATS this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Eagles are 3-2-2.

The teams have hit the over in five of Philadelphia's 10 games with a set total.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 257.5 (-115) - 26.5 (-118) - - - Stefon Diggs - - - - 73.5 (-115) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 36.5 (-115) - James Cook - - 46.5 (-118) - 16.5 (-111) - Khalil Shakir - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Dalton Kincaid - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

