Cameron Johnson and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing off versus the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-97 win over the Heat (his most recent action) Johnson put up 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 15.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 23.7 PR -- 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.5



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Bulls

Johnson has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 7.2% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Bulls allow 111.9 points per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 46.5 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 27.2 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 14.1 makes per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 20 10 1 0 2 0 1

