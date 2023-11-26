The Canisius Golden Griffins (4-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Bowling Green Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Canisius matchup.

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Canisius Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-1.5) 145.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Canisius has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Griffins have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Bowling Green has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Falcons have gone over the point total just once this season.

