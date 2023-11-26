Sunday's game features the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-2) and the Bowling Green Falcons (3-3) facing off at Place Bell Arena (on November 26) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for Canisius.

According to our computer prediction, Canisius projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Bowling Green. The over/under is currently listed at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Place Bell Arena Line: Canisius -1.5

Canisius -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Canisius -135, Bowling Green +110

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 74, Bowling Green 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Bowling Green

Pick ATS: Canisius (-1.5)



Canisius (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Canisius is 3-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Bowling Green's 2-2-0 ATS record. Both the Golden Griffins and the Falcons are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams score an average of 150.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game to rank 103rd in college basketball and are giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 230th in college basketball.

Canisius grabs 37.7 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Canisius knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (5). It is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc (39th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.5%.

The Golden Griffins rank 198th in college basketball with 93.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 127th in college basketball defensively with 86 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Canisius loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 14.3 (325th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.