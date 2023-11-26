Sunday's contest at State Farm Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) matching up with the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-53 win, as our model heavily favors Illinois.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Golden Griffins secured a 67-59 victory over D'Youville.

Canisius vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Canisius vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 81, Canisius 53

Canisius Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Griffins' -205 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 60 points per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (243rd in college basketball).

Canisius averaged the same amount of points in MAAC action as overall, 60 points per game.

At home, the Golden Griffins scored 62.3 points per game last season, 3.2 more than they averaged away (59.1).

Canisius conceded 64.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.

