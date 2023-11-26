Canisius vs. Bowling Green November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) will play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET.
Canisius vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)
- Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Canisius vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|Canisius AVG
|Canisius Rank
|74th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|70.4
|203rd
|351st
|78.5
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
