The Canisius Golden Griffins (4-2) are favored (-1.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Canisius -1.5 145.5

Canisius Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Canisius' four games has gone over 145.5 points.

Canisius has an average total of 153.0 in its outings this year, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Griffins have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Canisius has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Golden Griffins have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -135 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Canisius.

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Canisius 1 25% 79.7 150.9 73.3 142.5 146.0 Bowling Green 2 50% 71.2 150.9 69.2 142.5 149.3

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

The Golden Griffins record 10.5 more points per game (79.7) than the Falcons give up (69.2).

Canisius has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Canisius 3-1-0 0-0 1-3-0 Bowling Green 2-2-0 0-1 1-3-0

Canisius vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Canisius Bowling Green 7-5 Home Record 7-9 3-12 Away Record 4-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.1 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

