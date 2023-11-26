Sunday's contest at Watsco Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (5-1) going head to head against the Colgate Raiders (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 58-56 victory for Norfolk State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their last time out, the Raiders lost 67-49 to Miami (FL) on Friday.

Colgate vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Colgate vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 58, Colgate 56

Other Patriot Predictions

Colgate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders had a +115 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They put up 58.4 points per game, 303rd in college basketball, and gave up 54.6 per outing to rank 12th in college basketball.

With 56.6 points per game in Patriot matchups, Colgate averaged 1.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (58.4 PPG).

The Raiders averaged 59.7 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 57.1 points per contest.

Colgate ceded 54.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.8 fewer points than it allowed in away games (55).

