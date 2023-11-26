Sunday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) and Cornell Big Red (2-3) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 83-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Big Red's most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 57-45 loss to Albany.

Cornell vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Cornell vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 83, Cornell 52

Other Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Schedule Analysis

Cornell has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Buckeyes have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Cornell is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Cornell Leaders

Jada Davis: PTS, FG%

PTS, FG% Kaya Ingram: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Emily Pape: 8.6 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Rachel Kaus: 9 PTS, 48 FG%

9 PTS, 48 FG% Mia Beam: 7 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red have a -21 scoring differential, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 58.6 points per game, 286th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.8 per outing to rank 169th in college basketball.

