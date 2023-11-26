How to Watch the Cornell vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) will host the Cornell Big Red (2-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cornell vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red score 5.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (63.8).
- Ohio State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.
- The 84.8 points per game the Buckeyes record are 22.0 more points than the Big Red allow (62.8).
- When Ohio State scores more than 62.8 points, it is 4-1.
- Cornell has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
- The Buckeyes are making 49.8% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Big Red allow to opponents (38.9%).
Cornell Leaders
- Jada Davis: PTS, FG%
- Kaya Ingram: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Emily Pape: 8.6 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Rachel Kaus: 9.0 PTS, 48.0 FG%
- Mia Beam: 7.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 62-56
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|W 52-47
|Knott Arena
|11/22/2023
|Albany
|L 57-45
|Newman Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.