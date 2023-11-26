The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) will host the Cornell Big Red (2-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Cornell vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Big Red score 5.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (63.8).

Ohio State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.

The 84.8 points per game the Buckeyes record are 22.0 more points than the Big Red allow (62.8).

When Ohio State scores more than 62.8 points, it is 4-1.

Cornell has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

The Buckeyes are making 49.8% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Big Red allow to opponents (38.9%).

Cornell Leaders

Jada Davis: PTS, FG%

PTS, FG% Kaya Ingram: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

13.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Emily Pape: 8.6 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Rachel Kaus: 9.0 PTS, 48.0 FG%

9.0 PTS, 48.0 FG% Mia Beam: 7.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Cornell Schedule