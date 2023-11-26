When the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has posted 436 yards on 51 receptions with two TDs, averaging 43.6 yards per game.

Kincaid has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0

