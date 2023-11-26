Daniel Bellinger has a decent matchup when his New York Giants face the New England Patriots in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have conceded 228.8 passing yards per game, 18th in the league.

Bellinger has 137 yards receiving on 12 grabs (on 14 targets) this campaign, averaging 15.2 yards per game.

Bellinger vs. the Patriots

Bellinger vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The Patriots give up 228.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Patriots have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Patriots' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Giants Player Previews

Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Bellinger Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Bellinger has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bellinger has 4.3% of his team's target share (14 targets on 327 passing attempts).

He has averaged 9.8 yards per target (137 yards on 14 targets).

Having played eight games this season, Bellinger has not had a TD reception.

Bellinger's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

