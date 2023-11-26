The New York Giants and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Bellinger's 14 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 137 yards (15.2 per game).

Bellinger, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 3 3 43 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 34 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 3 38 0

