Will Darius Slayton Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darius Slayton did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Take a look at Slayton's stats below.
Rep Darius Slayton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Slayton has been targeted 50 times, with season stats of 419 yards on 30 receptions (14.0 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Slayton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Darius Slayton Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Sterling Shepard (LP/hip): 6 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ray-Ray McCloud
- Click Here for Kenny Yeboah
- Click Here for DeeJay Dallas
- Click Here for D.K. Metcalf
- Click Here for Antonio Gibson
Giants vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Slayton 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|50
|30
|419
|150
|1
|14.0
Slayton Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|15
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|6
|3
|62
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|6
|3
|32
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|3
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|4
|2
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|6
|4
|69
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|2
|1
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|7
|4
|59
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|4
|3
|21
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|5
|4
|82
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.