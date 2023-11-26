Darius Slayton did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Take a look at Slayton's stats below.

Rep Darius Slayton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Slayton has been targeted 50 times, with season stats of 419 yards on 30 receptions (14.0 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Slayton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Darius Slayton Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Sterling Shepard (LP/hip): 6 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Slayton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 50 30 419 150 1 14.0

Slayton Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 2 1 -1 0 Week 9 @Raiders 7 4 59 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 4 3 21 0 Week 11 @Commanders 5 4 82 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.