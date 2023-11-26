Darius Slayton versus the New England Patriots pass defense and Kyle Dugger is a matchup to watch in Week 12, when the Giants play the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Giants vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 47.9 4.4 61 159 4.44

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Darius Slayton vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has hauled in 419 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, New York ranks last in the league in passing yards with 1,657 (150.6 per contest) and 23rd in passing TDs (10).

The Giants' offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 149 points (13.5 per game).

New York is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 29.7 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31 times (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 65 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, New England is No. 14 in the NFL at 228.8 yards allowed per game (2,288 total passing yards against).

The Patriots average 23.8 points allowed per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

12 players have caught a touchdown against the Patriots this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Darius Slayton vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 50 32 Def. Targets Receptions 30 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 419 65 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 38.1 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 150 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.