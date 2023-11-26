Darius Slayton vs. Kyle Dugger: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Darius Slayton versus the New England Patriots pass defense and Kyle Dugger is a matchup to watch in Week 12, when the Giants play the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.
Giants vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots
|47.9
|4.4
|61
|159
|4.44
Darius Slayton vs. Kyle Dugger Insights
Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense
- Darius Slayton has hauled in 419 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Through the air, New York ranks last in the league in passing yards with 1,657 (150.6 per contest) and 23rd in passing TDs (10).
- The Giants' offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 149 points (13.5 per game).
- New York is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 29.7 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31 times (sixth-fewest in NFL).
Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense
- Kyle Dugger leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 65 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.
- In terms of passing defense, New England is No. 14 in the NFL at 228.8 yards allowed per game (2,288 total passing yards against).
- The Patriots average 23.8 points allowed per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.
- 12 players have caught a touchdown against the Patriots this season.
Darius Slayton vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats
|Darius Slayton
|Kyle Dugger
|Rec. Targets
|50
|32
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|30
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|14
|24
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|419
|65
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|38.1
|6.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|150
|5
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
