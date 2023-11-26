Dorian Finney-Smith and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Finney-Smith totaled 16 points in his last game, which ended in a 112-97 win versus the Heat.

Below we will dive into Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.3 9.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 5.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 18.1 16.2 PR -- 16.6 14.8 3PM 1.5 2.7 2.3



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Finney-Smith has made 4.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

Finney-Smith is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Finney-Smith's Nets average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 111.9 points per game, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 46.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 27.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 27th in the league, giving up 14.1 makes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 33 21 3 0 5 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.