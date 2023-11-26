We have best bets recommendations as the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field on a four-game winning streak.

When is Eagles vs. Bills?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Eagles favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.9 points).
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 60.8%.
  • The Eagles have gone 8-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Philadelphia has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).
  • The Bills lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-3)
    • The Eagles have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-2-2).
    • In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Eagles has gone 5-2-2 against the spread.
    • The Bills are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (48.5)
    • These two teams average 54 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 5.5 more than the over/under of 48.5.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 38.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
    • Five of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
    • Bills games have hit the over in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

    Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    10 249.7 15 34.5 9

    Dalton Kincaid Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    10 43.6 2

