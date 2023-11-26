Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Bills Game – Week 12
We have best bets recommendations as the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field on a four-game winning streak.
When is Eagles vs. Bills?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Eagles favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.9 points).
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- The Eagles have gone 8-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Philadelphia has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).
- The Bills lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.
Other Week 12 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-3)
- The Eagles have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-2-2).
- In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Eagles has gone 5-2-2 against the spread.
- The Bills are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48.5)
- These two teams average 54 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 5.5 more than the over/under of 48.5.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 38.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
- Five of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Bills games have hit the over in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|249.7
|15
|34.5
|9
Dalton Kincaid Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|43.6
|2
