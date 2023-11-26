We have best bets recommendations as the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field on a four-game winning streak.

When is Eagles vs. Bills?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Eagles favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.9 points).

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Philadelphia has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

The Bills lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.

Other Week 12 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-3)



Philadelphia (-3) The Eagles have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-2-2).

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Eagles has gone 5-2-2 against the spread.

The Bills are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) These two teams average 54 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 5.5 more than the over/under of 48.5.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 38.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Five of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Bills games have hit the over in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 249.7 15 34.5 9

Dalton Kincaid Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 43.6 2

