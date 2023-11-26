Will Eric Gray Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Eric Gray was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Gray's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Gray has run for 27 yards on 13 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.1 yards per carry, and has one catch (one target) for one yard.
Eric Gray Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Giants have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Saquon Barkley (DNP/nir - rest): 153 Rush Att; 651 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 27 Rec; 162 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Gray 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|13
|27
|0
|2.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Gray Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|12
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
