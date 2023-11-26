Eric Gray was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Gray's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Gray has run for 27 yards on 13 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.1 yards per carry, and has one catch (one target) for one yard.

Eric Gray Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Giants have one other running back on the injury report this week: Saquon Barkley (DNP/nir - rest): 153 Rush Att; 651 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 27 Rec; 162 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Gray 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 13 27 0 2.1 1 1 1 0

Gray Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 @Dolphins 12 25 0 1 1 0 Week 6 @Bills 1 2 0 0 0 0

