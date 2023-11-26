New England (2-8) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with New York (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 34 in the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Patriots clash with the Giants. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Sign up to live bet on the Patriots-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Giants on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Patriots have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

New England's offense is averaging four points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Giants have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 10 games this season, the Patriots have won the second quarter four times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

New England's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

In 10 games this year, the Patriots have won the third quarter two times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, New England is averaging 1.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Giants' 11 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

In 10 games this season, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

New England's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Giants vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Giants have had the lead three times (2-1 in those games), have trailed seven times (1-6), and have been tied one time (0-1).

In 10 games this year, the Patriots have been winning after the first half five times and have trailed after the first half five times.

2nd Half

In 11 games this season, the Giants have won the second half three times (1-2 record in those games), lost seven times (2-5), and tied one time (0-1).

The Patriots have won the second half in two games this season (0-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (2-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

New England's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Patriots or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.