On Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET, the New England Patriots will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Our computer model predicts a win for the Giants -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On offense, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL with 294.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in total defense (326.5 yards allowed per contest). This season has been difficult for the Giants on both sides of the ball, as they are compiling only 262.2 total yards per game (second-worst) and surrendering 371.7 total yards per game (fifth-worst).

Giants vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (+3.5) Over (34) Giants 20, Patriots 18

Giants Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, three of New York's 11 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Giants games is 41 points, seven more than this game's over/under.

Patriots Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Patriots have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

New England has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of 10 New England games this season have hit the over.

The total for this game is 34, 8.1 points fewer than the average total in Patriots games thus far this season.

Giants vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New England 14.1 23.8 14.8 23 13 25 New York 13.5 25.9 6.8 21 17.4 28.7

