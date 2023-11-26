Entering this week's action, the New York Giants (3-8) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the New England Patriots (2-8) on Sunday, November 26 at MetLife Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Giants are coming off of a 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots faced the Indianapolis Colts in their most recent game, losing 10-6.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyre Phillips OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bobby McCain S Illness Full Participation In Practice Adoree' Jackson CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Doubtful Darius Slayton WR Neck Doubtful Sterling Shepard WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Tre Hawkins III CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Eric Gray RB Ankle Questionable Sean Harlow OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Finger Limited Participation In Practice

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matthew Slater WR Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Myles Bryant DB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice DeVante Parker WR Concussion Questionable Riley Reiff OL Knee Questionable

Giants vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Giants Season Insights

This season has been rough for the Giants on both offense and defense, as they are putting up only 262.2 total yards per game (second-worst) and surrendering 371.7 total yards per game (fifth-worst).

The Giants have plenty of room to get better, as they rank worst in points per game (13.5) this season and fifth-worst in points surrendered per game (25.9).

The Giants' passing game has not been getting things done, ranking worst in the NFL with 150.6 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 236.6 passing yards per contest (22nd-ranked).

New York has been struggling to stop the run, ranking fifth-worst with 135.1 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been better on offense, compiling 111.5 rushing yards per contest (13th-ranked).

At +3, the Giants own the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 16 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (12th in NFL).

Giants vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Patriots (-4)

Patriots (-4) Moneyline: Patriots (-210), Giants (+170)

Patriots (-210), Giants (+170) Total: 34 points

