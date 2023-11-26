How to Watch Giants vs. Patriots on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
Giants Insights
- This year the Giants put up 10.3 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Patriots surrender (23.8).
- The Giants collect 64.3 fewer yards per game (262.2) than the Patriots give up (326.5).
- This season New York averages 111.5 yards per game on the ground, 13.8 more than New England allows (97.7).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (10).
Giants Home Performance
- The Giants score fewer points at home (6.8 per game) than they do overall (13.5), but also allow fewer at home (21 per game) than overall (25.9).
- The Giants pick up 242.3 yards per game at home (19.9 fewer than overall), and concede 267.5 at home (104.2 fewer than overall).
- New York picks up 110 passing yards per game at home (40.6 fewer than overall), and concedes 173.3 at home (63.3 fewer than overall).
- The Giants accumulate 132.3 rushing yards per game at home (20.8 more than overall), and concede 94.3 at home (40.8 fewer than overall).
- The Giants successfully convert fewer third downs at home (26.9%) than they do overall (30.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (21.8%) than overall (35.7%).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 30-6
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|L 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|W 31-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|New England
|-
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
