The New England Patriots (2-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: FOX

Giants Insights

This year the Giants put up 10.3 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Patriots surrender (23.8).

The Giants collect 64.3 fewer yards per game (262.2) than the Patriots give up (326.5).

This season New York averages 111.5 yards per game on the ground, 13.8 more than New England allows (97.7).

The Giants have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (10).

Giants Home Performance

The Giants score fewer points at home (6.8 per game) than they do overall (13.5), but also allow fewer at home (21 per game) than overall (25.9).

The Giants pick up 242.3 yards per game at home (19.9 fewer than overall), and concede 267.5 at home (104.2 fewer than overall).

New York picks up 110 passing yards per game at home (40.6 fewer than overall), and concedes 173.3 at home (63.3 fewer than overall).

The Giants accumulate 132.3 rushing yards per game at home (20.8 more than overall), and concede 94.3 at home (40.8 fewer than overall).

The Giants successfully convert fewer third downs at home (26.9%) than they do overall (30.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (21.8%) than overall (35.7%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas L 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 at Dallas L 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Washington W 31-19 FOX 11/26/2023 New England - FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay - ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX

