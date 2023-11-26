Sportsbooks give the New England Patriots (2-8) a decent shot to break their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup against the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. For this matchup, the total has been set at 33.5 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Patriots can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Giants.

Giants vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-3) 33.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Patriots (-3.5) 33.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Giants vs. Patriots Betting Insights

New York is 3-7-1 against the spread this year.

The Giants have an ATS record of 3-4-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.

New York has seen three of its 11 games hit the over.

New England has covered the spread only twice in 10 contests this season.

New England games have gone over the point total on three of 10 occasions (30%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.