The New England Patriots (2-8) enter a matchup against the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

As the Patriots ready for this matchup against the Giants, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Giants vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 3.5 34 -185 +150

Giants vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants have combined with their opponent to score more than 34 points in seven of 11 games this season.

New York's games this year have had a 41-point total on average, seven more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread three times in 11 games with a set spread.

This season, the Giants have been the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.

New York is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

New England Patriots

New England has an average point total of 42.1 in their outings this year, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have gone 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have won one of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (33.3%).

New England has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

Patriots vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Patriots 14.1 32 23.8 21 42.1 8 10 Giants 13.5 31 25.9 30 41 7 11

Giants vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, in its last three games.

The Giants have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Patriots have been outscored by 97 points this season (9.7 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 136 points (12.4 per game).

Patriots

New England has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall over its last three games.

In New England's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Patriots have been outscored by 97 points this season (9.7 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 136 points (12.4 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41 40.3 41.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 21.8 25.9 ATS Record 3-7-1 1-2-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 0-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-3 1-5

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 42.3 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.8 23.5 ATS Record 2-8-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

