The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) play the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Iona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Networks

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

This season, Iona has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.5% from the field.

The Gaels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 76th.

The Gaels score 11 more points per game (78) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (67).

Iona has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iona put up 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).

At home, the Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).

At home, Iona drained 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (6.3). Iona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (33%).

Iona Upcoming Schedule