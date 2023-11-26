The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) play the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Iona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.
  • This season, Iona has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.5% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 76th.
  • The Gaels score 11 more points per game (78) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (67).
  • Iona has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iona put up 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).
  • At home, the Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
  • At home, Iona drained 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (6.3). Iona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (33%).

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 High Point L 82-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Long Beach State L 80-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Buffalo W 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/29/2023 Marist - Hynes Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena

