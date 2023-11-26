How to Watch Iona vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) play the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.
- This season, Iona has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.5% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 76th.
- The Gaels score 11 more points per game (78) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (67).
- Iona has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iona put up 80.1 points per game last season, 6.3 more than it averaged away (73.8).
- At home, the Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
- At home, Iona drained 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (6.3). Iona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (33%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|High Point
|L 82-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 80-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Buffalo
|W 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.