Iona vs. Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) take on the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Iona matchup in this article.
Iona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Iona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Iona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-18.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-17.5)
|145.5
|-3500
|+1280
Iona vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Iona has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
- Colorado has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- This season, games featuring the Buffaloes have gone over the point total twice.
