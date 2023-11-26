Sunday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) and Iona Gaels (2-3) at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 83-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Iona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: CU Events Center

Iona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 83, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-14.7)

Colorado (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Colorado's record against the spread so far this season is 3-1-0, and Iona's is 3-2-0. The Buffaloes have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gaels have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels' +12 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.0 points per game (135th in college basketball) while allowing 75.6 per outing (272nd in college basketball).

Iona pulls down 29.0 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball) while conceding 33.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Iona hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.1% from deep (51st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.9%.

Iona has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.2 per game (70th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (67th in college basketball).

