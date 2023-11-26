The Iona Gaels (2-3) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs against the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) at CU Events Center on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iona vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -16.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona has played four games this season that have gone over 145.5 combined points scored.

Iona's outings this season have a 153.6-point average over/under, 8.1 more points than this game's point total.

Iona is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Iona was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Gaels have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iona has an 8.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Iona vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 2 50% 82.2 160.2 67 142.6 145.3 Iona 4 80% 78 160.2 75.6 142.6 152.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels put up 11 more points per game (78) than the Buffaloes give up to opponents (67).

When it scores more than 67 points, Iona is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iona vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 3-1-0 2-0 2-2-0 Iona 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0

Iona vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Iona 13-5 Home Record 11-1 2-9 Away Record 8-4 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.