Isaiah Hodgins has a decent matchup when his New York Giants face the New England Patriots in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have allowed 228.8 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Hodgins has reeled in 14 passes on 24 targets for 142 yards and one score, averaging 15.8 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hodgins and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hodgins vs. the Patriots

Hodgins vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Hodgins will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots give up 228.8 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Patriots have allowed 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Watch Giants vs Patriots on Fubo!

Giants Player Previews

Isaiah Hodgins Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hodgins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hodgins Receiving Insights

Hodgins, in two of six games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hodgins has received 7.3% of his team's 327 passing attempts this season (24 targets).

He has been targeted 24 times this season, averaging 5.9 yards per target.

Hodgins has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (7.1% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Hodgins (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.5% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hodgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.