In the Week 12 contest between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Isaiah Hodgins hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has reeled in 14 balls (on 24 targets) for 142 yards (15.8 per game) and one score this campaign.

Hodgins has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0 Week 9 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 2 22 0

