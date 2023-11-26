There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature Ivy League squads. That includes the Cornell Big Red versus the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Cornell Big Red at Ohio State Buckeyes 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 B1G+ Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at Monmouth Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Pennsylvania Quakers at UCSD Tritons 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 -

