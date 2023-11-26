Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 100-98 win over the Heat (his previous action) Brunson put up 24 points.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.2 26.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.2 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.2 PRA -- 32.5 34.4 PR -- 27.6 29.2 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Suns

Brunson is responsible for attempting 20.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

He's taken 6.5 threes per game, or 18.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.0 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.0.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Suns give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 25.2 per game, 13th in the league.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 39 24 4 6 2 0 0 11/20/2022 29 27 3 3 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.