Will Jalin Hyatt hit paydirt when the New York Giants and the New England Patriots meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has posted 221 yards receiving on 12 catches this year, averaging 27.6 yards per game.

Hyatt does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 2 19 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 2 1 7 0

