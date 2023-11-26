James Cook has a tough matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles concede 76.5 rushing yards per game, best in the NFL.

On the ground, Cook has a team-high 688 rushing yards on 137 carries (62.5 ypg), including one rushing score. As a receiver, Cook has also grabbed 27 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook vs. the Eagles

Cook vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games The Eagles have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Philadelphia this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Eagles this season.

The 76.5 rushing yards the Eagles allow per outing makes them the best rush defense in the league this year.

The Eagles have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up three this season (0.3 per game).

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-118)

Cook Rushing Insights

So far this season, Cook has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Bills have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 292 rushes this season. He's handled 137 of those carries (46.9%).

Cook has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (8.8%).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (29.3% of his team's 58 red zone rushes).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Cook Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this year, Cook has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has 8.4% of his team's target share (32 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (57th in NFL).

Cook has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Cook has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD

