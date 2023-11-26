Will James Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 12?
Should you wager on James Cook hitting paydirt in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)
- Cook's team-high 688 rushing yards (62.5 per game) have come on 137 carries, with one touchdown.
- Cook also has 27 receptions for 251 yards (22.8 per game) and two TDs.
- Cook has one rushing TD in 11 games.
- He has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
James Cook Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|13
|56
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|14
|67
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|6
|20
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|12
|109
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|17
|73
|0
|3
|29
|1
Rep James Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.