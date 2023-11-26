Should you wager on James Cook hitting paydirt in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Cook's team-high 688 rushing yards (62.5 per game) have come on 137 carries, with one touchdown.

Cook also has 27 receptions for 251 yards (22.8 per game) and two TDs.

Cook has one rushing TD in 11 games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

James Cook Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 20 0 4 19 0 Week 10 Broncos 12 109 0 2 11 0 Week 11 Jets 17 73 0 3 29 1

Rep James Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.