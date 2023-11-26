Josh Allen vs. Jalen Hurts in Week 12: Bills vs. Eagles Preview, Stats
All eyes will be on QBs Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen when the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) and Buffalo Bills (6-5) square off on November 26. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dive into the details below.
Bills vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
Josh Allen vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup
|Josh Allen
|2023 Stats
|Jalen Hurts
|11
|Games Played
|10
|69.6%
|Completion %
|68.5%
|2,875 (261.4)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,497 (249.7)
|22
|Touchdowns
|15
|12
|Interceptions
|9
|261 (23.7)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|345 (34.5)
|7
|Rushing Touchdowns
|9
Other Matchup Previews
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 260.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Eagles Defensive Stats
- This year, the Eagles' defense ranks 13th in the NFL with 21.2 points allowed per game and 11th with 324.6 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,481 passing yards allowed (248.1 per game).
- Against the run, the Eagles rank No. 1 in the NFL with 76.5 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank first in rushing TDs allowed (three).
- Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 43.2%. It is 25th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 62.5%.
Jalen Hurts Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 242.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bills Defensive Stats
- This year, the Bills are 13th in the NFL in points allowed (21.2 per game) and 11th in total yards allowed (324.6 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,481 (248.1 per game). It also ranks eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).
- Against the run, the Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL with 76.5 rushing yards allowed per contest. They rank first in rushing TDs allowed (three).
- On defense, Buffalo ranks 27th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 43.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 25th at 62.5%.
