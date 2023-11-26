Julius Randle and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 100-98 win versus the Heat, Randle had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

In this article we will look at Randle's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.1 22.0 Rebounds 8.5 9.9 9.7 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.5 PRA -- 34.4 37.2 PR -- 29 31.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 19.1% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

Randle is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 113.3 points per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 25.2 per game, 13th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 40 28 16 6 4 0 1 11/20/2022 27 9 6 2 1 0 1

