Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium, where they'll be up against Geno Stone and the Baltimore Ravens defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chargers receivers' matchup versus the Ravens' pass defense, continue reading.

Chargers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 149.7 15.0 3 22 11.04

Keenan Allen vs. Geno Stone Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen leads his squad with 1,011 receiving yards on 83 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Los Angeles' passing attack has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 2,486 total passing yards. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks fifth with 20 passing touchdowns.

With 259 points this season (eighth in NFL), the Chargers have been firing on all cylinders on offense.

Los Angeles is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 35.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Chargers are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 54 total red-zone pass attempts (51.9% red-zone pass rate).

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has a team-leading six interceptions to go along with 41 tackles and eight passes defended.

In the air, Baltimore has conceded the sixth-lowest number of passing yards in the league, 1,867 (169.7 per game).

The Ravens are allowing the third-fewest points in the NFL, 16.1 per game.

Baltimore has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Geno Stone Rec. Targets 113 27 Def. Targets Receptions 83 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1011 41 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 101.1 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 338 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 6 Interceptions

