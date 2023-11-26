When the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Khalil Shakir get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has hauled in 22 catches for 363 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 36.3 yards receiving.

In two of 10 games this year, Shakir has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Khalil Shakir Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 4 57 0 Week 10 Broncos 2 1 24 0 Week 11 Jets 4 3 115 1

