The Phoenix Suns (10-6), on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET, hope to extend a five-game road winning stretch at the New York Knicks (9-6).

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and AZFamily

MSG and AZFamily Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-3.5) 219.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-3) 219 -152 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 109.5 points per game to rank 27th in the league while allowing 105.3 per outing to rank second in the NBA) and have a +63 scoring differential overall.

The Suns put up 117.2 points per game (seventh in league) while giving up 113.3 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a +63 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

These teams rack up 226.7 points per game between them, 7.2 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 218.6 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

New York has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Phoenix has covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

Knicks and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Suns +650 +275 -

