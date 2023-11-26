The Phoenix Suns (10-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (9-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and AZFamily.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and AZFamily

MSG and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Suns 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.4)

Knicks (-7.4) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.6

The Knicks have had more success against the spread than the Suns this year, recording an ATS record of 9-6-0, as opposed to the 9-7-0 record of the Suns.

New York covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (50%).

New York's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (six out of 15), less often than Phoenix's games have (11 out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 7-1, while the Suns are 1-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

Although the Knicks are putting up just 109.5 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA), their defense has been playing really well, as they rank second-best in the league by allowing 105.3 points per game.

In terms of rebounding, everything is clicking for New York, who is pulling down 47.3 boards per game (second-best in NBA) and allowing 39.9 boards per contest (second-best).

The Knicks are averaging just 22.9 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

New York ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

So far this season, the Knicks are sinking 13.4 threes per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.9% (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.