The Phoenix Suns (4-5), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (5-4). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and AZFamily.

Knicks vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MSG, AZFamily

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 27.7% from the field and 30% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 20 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3 boards per game.

Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the floor.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 15 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant provides 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Suns.

The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this season.

Eric Gordon gives the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Goodwin gets the Suns 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Okogie gives the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Knicks vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Knicks Suns 109.6 Points Avg. 113.2 103.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 42.9% Field Goal % 46.1% 35.6% Three Point % 36.7%

