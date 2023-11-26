Knicks vs. Suns November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (4-5), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (5-4). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and AZFamily.
Knicks vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG, AZFamily
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averages 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 27.7% from the field and 30% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Brunson averages 20 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3 boards per game.
- Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the floor.
- Immanuel Quickley puts up 15 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant provides 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Suns.
- The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this season.
- Eric Gordon gives the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goodwin gets the Suns 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Josh Okogie gives the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Knicks vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Suns
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|103.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|42.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
