The Phoenix Suns (10-6) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (9-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is set at 221.5.

Knicks vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 221.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points in five of 15 games this season.

New York has had an average of 214.7 points in its games this season, 6.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Knicks have gone 9-6-0 ATS this season.

New York has been the favorite in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 5 33.3% 109.5 226.7 105.3 218.6 221.4 Suns 11 68.8% 117.2 226.7 113.3 218.6 226.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in six games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in nine games on the road.

The 109.5 points per game the Knicks average are just 3.8 fewer points than the Suns give up (113.3).

When New York totals more than 113.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Splits

Knicks and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 9-6 4-2 6-9 Suns 9-7 1-1 11-5

Knicks vs. Suns Point Insights

Knicks Suns 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 105.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 8-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-0 8-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

