Knicks vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (10-6) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (9-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is set at 221.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and AZFamily
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points in five of 15 games this season.
- New York has had an average of 214.7 points in its games this season, 6.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Knicks have gone 9-6-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been the favorite in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.
- New York has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Suns Additional Info
|Knicks vs Suns Injury Report
|Knicks vs Suns Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Suns Prediction
|Knicks vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|5
|33.3%
|109.5
|226.7
|105.3
|218.6
|221.4
|Suns
|11
|68.8%
|117.2
|226.7
|113.3
|218.6
|226.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
- New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in six games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in nine games on the road.
- The 109.5 points per game the Knicks average are just 3.8 fewer points than the Suns give up (113.3).
- When New York totals more than 113.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Knicks vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|9-6
|4-2
|6-9
|Suns
|9-7
|1-1
|11-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Suns Point Insights
|Knicks
|Suns
|109.5
|117.2
|27
|7
|6-0
|8-5
|6-0
|10-3
|105.3
|113.3
|2
|15
|8-6
|6-0
|8-6
|5-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.