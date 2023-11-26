The New York Knicks' (9-6) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (10-6) at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 100-98 victory against the Heat in their most recent outing on Friday. Jalen Brunson put up 24 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Ankle 2 1 1

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Foot), Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Yuta Watanabe: Out (Quadricep), Drew Eubanks: Out (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and AZFamily

