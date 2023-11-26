How to Watch the Knicks vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (9-6) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (10-6) on November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs Suns Additional Info
|Knicks vs Suns Injury Report
|Knicks vs Suns Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Suns Prediction
|Knicks vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Suns Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.
- In games New York shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Knicks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.
- The Knicks average 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns allow.
- New York has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks post 109.8 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, New York is giving up 101.7 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 107.7.
- The Knicks are draining 13.2 threes per game, which is 0.4 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.6). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.8% when playing at home and 36.3% in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.