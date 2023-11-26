The New York Knicks (9-6) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (10-6) on November 26, 2023.

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.

In games New York shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Knicks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

The Knicks average 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns allow.

New York has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks post 109.8 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, New York is giving up 101.7 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 107.7.

The Knicks are draining 13.2 threes per game, which is 0.4 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.6). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.8% when playing at home and 36.3% in away games.

Knicks Injuries