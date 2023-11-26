Julius Randle and Kevin Durant are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns square off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (opening tip at 6:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and AZFamily

MSG and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 21.5-point total set for Randle on Sunday is 2.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.4 more rebounds per game (9.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (8.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Randle has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Get Randle gear at Fanatics!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

He pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brunson has collected 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

He has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mitchell Robinson Props

PTS REB 6.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -115)

Mitchell Robinson's 6.5 points per game is the same as Sunday's over/under.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 28.5-point over/under for Durant on Sunday is 2.9 lower than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 7.1 boards per game, 1.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Durant's assist average -- 5.5 -- is equal to Sunday's over/under.

Durant averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +116)

The 10.5 points prop bet set for Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (10.6).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (9.0) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.