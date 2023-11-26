The New York Knicks (9-6) and the Phoenix Suns (10-6) are scheduled to square off on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic are two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, AZFamily

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks won their previous game versus the Heat, 100-98, on Friday. Brunson led the way with 24 points, plus three rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 24 3 3 0 0 1 Immanuel Quickley 20 4 2 0 1 4 RJ Barrett 18 7 1 0 0 1

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 19.1 points, 9.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Brunson's numbers for the season are 24.2 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.

Mitchell Robinson's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 0.5 assists and 11.3 boards per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 7.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 22 9.7 5.5 0.8 0.2 1.7 Jalen Brunson 26 3.2 5.2 0.6 0 3.3 Mitchell Robinson 6.6 11.2 0.5 1.3 0.9 0 Immanuel Quickley 15.5 3 3.2 0.4 0.1 2.1 Josh Hart 8 6 3.3 1.3 0.4 0.9

