Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Suns - November 26
The New York Knicks (9-6) and the Phoenix Suns (10-6) are scheduled to square off on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic are two players to watch.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSG, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks won their previous game versus the Heat, 100-98, on Friday. Brunson led the way with 24 points, plus three rebounds and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|24
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Immanuel Quickley
|20
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|RJ Barrett
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
Knicks vs Suns Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averages 19.1 points, 9.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Brunson's numbers for the season are 24.2 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.
- Mitchell Robinson's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 0.5 assists and 11.3 boards per game.
- Immanuel Quickley averages 15.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 7.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|22
|9.7
|5.5
|0.8
|0.2
|1.7
|Jalen Brunson
|26
|3.2
|5.2
|0.6
|0
|3.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|6.6
|11.2
|0.5
|1.3
|0.9
|0
|Immanuel Quickley
|15.5
|3
|3.2
|0.4
|0.1
|2.1
|Josh Hart
|8
|6
|3.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.9
