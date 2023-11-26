Sunday's game between the Howard Bison (1-6) and the Manhattan Jaspers (2-2) at Burr Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 55-53, with Howard coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Jaspers enter this game after a 67-47 loss to St. John's (NY) on Sunday.

Manhattan vs. Howard Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Manhattan vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 55, Manhattan 53

Other MAAC Predictions

Manhattan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaspers scored 59.8 points per game last season (281st in college basketball) and gave up 59.0 (50th in college basketball) for a +27 scoring differential overall.

Manhattan averaged 0.2 more points in MAAC action (60.0) than overall (59.8).

The Jaspers scored more points at home (61.2 per game) than on the road (56.8) last season.

Manhattan conceded 56.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.5 on the road.

