When the New York Giants and the New England Patriots match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Matt Breida score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Breida will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Breida has rushed for 119 yards on 48 carries (10.8 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Breida also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 13 passes for 64 yards (5.8 ypg).

Breida has one rushing TD in 11 games.

Matt Breida Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 5 0 1 6 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 -1 0 0 0 0

Rep Matt Breida with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.