Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 112-97 win versus the Heat, Bridges totaled 24 points, six rebounds and two steals.

In this article we will dive into Bridges' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.2 23.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.6 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.7 PRA -- 32 33.3 PR -- 28.3 29.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.1



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 19.2% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.4 per contest.

Bridges is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bridges' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Bulls concede 111.9 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 46.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 27.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 14.1 makes per contest, 27th in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 33 20 2 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.